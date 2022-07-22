Cycling: Tour de France results

Tour de France results in the 19th stage from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors on Friday

Cahors, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Tour de France results in the 19th stage from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors on Friday: Stage 1. Christophe Laporte (FRA/JUM) 3hr 52min 04sec, 2. Jasper Philipsen (BEL/ALP) at 1, 3. Alberto Dainese (ITA/DSM) 1, 4. Florian Snchal (FRA/QST) 1, 5. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) 1, 6. Amaury Capiot (BEL/ARK) 1, 7. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/BIK) 1, 8. Hugo Hofstetter (FRA/ARK) 1, 9. Luka Mezgec (SLO/BIK) 1, 10. Caleb Ewan (AUS/LOT) 1.

Selected: 13. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/JUM) 1, 14. Geraint Thomas (GBR/INE) 1, 22. Nairo Quintana (COL/ARK) 1.

Overall1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/Jumbo) 75hr 45min 39sec, 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) at 3:26, 3. Geraint Thomas (GBR/INE) 8:00, 4. David Gaudu (FRA/GFJ) 11:05, 5. Nairo Quintana (COL/ARK) 13:35, 6. Louis Meintjes (RSA/INT) 13:43, 7. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS/BOR) 14:10, 8. Romain Bardet (FRA/DSM) 16:11, 9. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ/AST) 20:29, 10. Adam Yates (GBR/INE) 20:37.