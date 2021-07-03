Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Results and standings after stage 8 of the Tour de France, a 150km run from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand in the Alps on Saturday

Le GrandBornand, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :results and standings after stage 8 of the Tour de France, a 150km run from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand in the Alps on Saturday: Stage 8 1. Dylan Teuns (BEL/BAH) 3hr 54min 41sec, 2. Ion Izagirre (ESP/AST) at 44sec, 3. Michael Woods (CAN/ISR) 47,4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) 49, 5. Wouter Poels (NED/BAH) 2:33, 6. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) 2:43, 7. Aur�lien Paret-Peintre (FRA/AG2) 3:03, 8. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) 3:03, 9. Mattia Cattaneo (ITA/DEC) 4:07, 10. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/JUM) 4:09, 11. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ/AST) 4:09, 12. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) 4:09, 13. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) 4:09, 14. Rigoberto Uran (COL/EF1) 4:09, 15. David Gaudu (FRA/GFJ) 4:09, 16. Pello Bilbao (ESP/BAH) 4:09,n17. Wilco Kelderman (NED/BOR) 4:09, 18. Ben O'Connor (AUS/AG2) 4:09, 19. Sergio Henao (COL/QHU) 4:13, 20. Davide Formolo (ITA/UAE) 4:18.

Selected 21. Wout van Aert (BEL/JUM) 5:45, 39. Richie Porte (AUS/INE) 18:55, 41. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/TRE) 21:47, 44.

Mathieu van der Poel (NED/ALP) 21:47, 156. Christopher Froome (GBR/ISR) 35:01.

Overall standings 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) 29hr 38min 25sec, 2. Wout van Aert (BEL/JUM) at 1:48, 3. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ/AST) 4:38, 4. Rigoberto Uran (COL/EF1) 4:46, 5. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/JUM) 5:00, 6. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) 5:01, 7. Wilco Kelderman (NED/BOR) 5:13, 8. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) 5:15, 9. David Gaudu (FRA/GFJ) 5:52, 10. Pello Bilbao (ESP/BAH) 6:41, 11. Sergio Henao (COL/QHU) 7:16, 12. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) 7:28, 13. Aurlien Paret-Peintre (FRA/AG2) 7:33, 14. Ben O'Connor (AUS/AG2) 8:13, 15. Wouter Poels (NED/BAH) 8:51, 16. Bauke Mollema (NED/TRE) 11:35, 17. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) 12:13, 18. Dylan Teuns (BEL/BAH) 12:35, 19. Mattia Cattaneo (ITA/DEC) 12:39, 20. Esteban Chaves (COL/BIK) 12:51.

Selected23. Mathieu van der Poel (NED/ALP) 17:20, 24. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DEC) 18:51.26. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/TRE) 21:32, 27. Richie Porte (AUS/INE) 22:01, 45. Geraint Thomas (GBR/INE) 36:03.