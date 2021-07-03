UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cycling: Tour De France Results And Standings

Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 11:36 PM

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Results and standings after stage 8 of the Tour de France, a 150km run from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand in the Alps on Saturday

Le GrandBornand, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :results and standings after stage 8 of the Tour de France, a 150km run from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand in the Alps on Saturday: Stage 8 1. Dylan Teuns (BEL/BAH) 3hr 54min 41sec, 2. Ion Izagirre (ESP/AST) at 44sec, 3. Michael Woods (CAN/ISR) 47,4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) 49, 5. Wouter Poels (NED/BAH) 2:33, 6. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) 2:43, 7. Aur�lien Paret-Peintre (FRA/AG2) 3:03, 8. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) 3:03, 9. Mattia Cattaneo (ITA/DEC) 4:07, 10. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/JUM) 4:09, 11. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ/AST) 4:09, 12. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) 4:09, 13. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) 4:09, 14. Rigoberto Uran (COL/EF1) 4:09, 15. David Gaudu (FRA/GFJ) 4:09, 16. Pello Bilbao (ESP/BAH) 4:09,n17. Wilco Kelderman (NED/BOR) 4:09, 18. Ben O'Connor (AUS/AG2) 4:09, 19. Sergio Henao (COL/QHU) 4:13, 20. Davide Formolo (ITA/UAE) 4:18.

Selected 21. Wout van Aert (BEL/JUM) 5:45, 39. Richie Porte (AUS/INE) 18:55, 41. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/TRE) 21:47, 44.

Mathieu van der Poel (NED/ALP) 21:47, 156. Christopher Froome (GBR/ISR) 35:01.

Overall standings 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) 29hr 38min 25sec, 2. Wout van Aert (BEL/JUM) at 1:48, 3. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ/AST) 4:38, 4. Rigoberto Uran (COL/EF1) 4:46, 5. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/JUM) 5:00, 6. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) 5:01, 7. Wilco Kelderman (NED/BOR) 5:13, 8. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) 5:15, 9. David Gaudu (FRA/GFJ) 5:52, 10. Pello Bilbao (ESP/BAH) 6:41, 11. Sergio Henao (COL/QHU) 7:16, 12. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) 7:28, 13. Aurlien Paret-Peintre (FRA/AG2) 7:33, 14. Ben O'Connor (AUS/AG2) 8:13, 15. Wouter Poels (NED/BAH) 8:51, 16. Bauke Mollema (NED/TRE) 11:35, 17. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) 12:13, 18. Dylan Teuns (BEL/BAH) 12:35, 19. Mattia Cattaneo (ITA/DEC) 12:39, 20. Esteban Chaves (COL/BIK) 12:51.

Selected23. Mathieu van der Poel (NED/ALP) 17:20, 24. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DEC) 18:51.26. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/TRE) 21:32, 27. Richie Porte (AUS/INE) 22:01, 45. Geraint Thomas (GBR/INE) 36:03.

Related Topics

France David Bilbao Van From

Recent Stories

Tennis: Wimbledon results -- 1st update

32 seconds ago

Lahore High Court orders to depute adequate manpow ..

33 seconds ago

Exams will neither postpone nor cancel, says Shafq ..

35 seconds ago

Federer glides into last 16 at Wimbledon, Barty se ..

38 seconds ago

MNA inaugurates dispensary, ambulance service in ..

27 minutes ago

Woman among four injured in Sibi firing

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.