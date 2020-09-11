UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cycling: Tour De France Stage 13 Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:51 PM

Cycling: Tour de France stage 13 results

Results from stage 13 of the Tour de France, a 191.5km run between Chatel-Guyon and Puy Mary on Friday

Murat, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :results from stage 13 of the Tour de France, a 191.5km run between Chatel-Guyon and Puy Mary on Friday: 1. Daniel Martnez (COL/EF1) 5hrs 1min 47sec, 2. Lennard Kmna (GER/BOR) at 4sec, 3. Maximilian Schachmann (GER/BOR) 51, 4.

Valentin Madouas (FRA/FDJ) 1min 33sec, 5. Pierre Rolland (FRA/VCC) 1:42, 6. Nicolas Edet (FRA/COF) 1:53, 7. Simon Geschke (GER/CCC) 2:35, 8. Marc Soler (ESP/MOV) 2:43, 9. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 3:18, 10. David De la Cruz (ESP/UAE) 3:52.

Selected12. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 6:05, 13. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) same time.

Related Topics

France David Same Mary Pierre From

Recent Stories

Car buyers, gas push US inflation upwards in Augus ..

3 minutes ago

US policeman accused of murdering George Floyd to ..

3 minutes ago

Greece ramps up emergency effort after Lesbos migr ..

3 minutes ago

Premier League to defer fan test events over virus ..

3 minutes ago

US backs release of Taliban who killed French, Aus ..

6 minutes ago

Gov't committed to empower local governments: Asad ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.