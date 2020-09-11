Cycling: Tour de France stage 13 results

Results from stage 13 of the Tour de France, a 191.5km run between Chatel-Guyon and Puy Mary on Friday

Murat, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :results from stage 13 of the Tour de France, a 191.5km run between Chatel-Guyon and Puy Mary on Friday: 1. Daniel Martnez (COL/EF1) 5hrs 1min 47sec, 2. Lennard Kmna (GER/BOR) at 4sec, 3. Maximilian Schachmann (GER/BOR) 51, 4.

Valentin Madouas (FRA/FDJ) 1min 33sec, 5. Pierre Rolland (FRA/VCC) 1:42, 6. Nicolas Edet (FRA/COF) 1:53, 7. Simon Geschke (GER/CCC) 2:35, 8. Marc Soler (ESP/MOV) 2:43, 9. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 3:18, 10. David De la Cruz (ESP/UAE) 3:52.

Selected12. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 6:05, 13. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) same time.