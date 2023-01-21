UrduPoint.com

Cycling: Tour Down Under Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 21, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Cycling: Tour Down Under results

Results from the third stage of the men's Tour Down Under on Friday, a 116.8-km ride from Norwood to Campbelltown

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ):Results from the third stage of the men's Tour Down Under on Friday, a 116.8-km ride from Norwood to Campbelltown: 1. Pello Bilbao (ESP/Bahrain Victorious) 2hr 48min 10sec, 2.

Simon Yates (GBR/Team Jayco AlUla) at 0sec, 3. Jay Vine (AUS/UAE Team Emirates), 4.

Michael Matthews (AUS/Team Jayco AlUla) 28sec, 5. Sven Erik Bystrom (NOR/Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) General Classification:1.

Jay Vine (AUS/UAE Team Emirates) 10hr 32min 50sec, 2. Pello Bilbao (ESP/Bahrain Victorious) at 15sec, 3. Simon Yates (GBR/Team Jayco-AlUla) 16sec, 4. Magnus Sheffield (USA/INEOS Grenadiers) 45sec, 5. Mauro Schmid (SUI/Soudal Quick-Step) 46sec.

Related Topics

Bilbao Sheffield From

Recent Stories

KP governor administers oath to Azam Khan as caret ..

KP governor administers oath to Azam Khan as caretaker CM

19 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chinese president on Luna ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chinese president on Lunar New Year

20 minutes ago
 Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank fa ..

Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank farm: army

42 seconds ago
 China's Hunan reports over 20 pct growth in foreig ..

China's Hunan reports over 20 pct growth in foreign trade in 2022

5 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe v Ireland 2nd ODI scores

Zimbabwe v Ireland 2nd ODI scores

5 minutes ago
 Germany's wholesale inflation falls to 16-month lo ..

Germany's wholesale inflation falls to 16-month low

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.