Cycling: Tour Down Under results

Results from the third stage of the men's Tour Down Under on Friday, a 116.8-km ride from Norwood to Campbelltown

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ):Results from the third stage of the men's Tour Down Under on Friday, a 116.8-km ride from Norwood to Campbelltown: 1. Pello Bilbao (ESP/Bahrain Victorious) 2hr 48min 10sec, 2.

Simon Yates (GBR/Team Jayco AlUla) at 0sec, 3. Jay Vine (AUS/UAE Team Emirates), 4.

Michael Matthews (AUS/Team Jayco AlUla) 28sec, 5. Sven Erik Bystrom (NOR/Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) General Classification:1.

Jay Vine (AUS/UAE Team Emirates) 10hr 32min 50sec, 2. Pello Bilbao (ESP/Bahrain Victorious) at 15sec, 3. Simon Yates (GBR/Team Jayco-AlUla) 16sec, 4. Magnus Sheffield (USA/INEOS Grenadiers) 45sec, 5. Mauro Schmid (SUI/Soudal Quick-Step) 46sec.