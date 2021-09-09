UrduPoint.com

Cycling: Tour Of Britain Stage Four Results And Overall Standings

Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:44 AM

Cycling: Tour of Britain stage four results and overall standings

Results from the fourth stage of the Tour of Britain on Wednesday, a 210km-ride from Aberaeron to Great Orme in Wales

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :results from the fourth stage of the Tour of Britain on Wednesday, a 210km-ride from Aberaeron to Great Orme in Wales.

Stage four 1. Wout van Aert (BEL/JUM) 5hr 4min 22sec, 2. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DEC) same time, 3.

Michael Woods (CAN/ISN) at 1sec, 4. Mikkel Honore (DEN/DEC) at 4, 5. Ethan Hayter (GBR/INE) at 8 Overall standings1. Wout van Aert (BEL/JUM) 14hr 44min 49sec, 2. Ethan Hayter (GBR/INE) at 2sec, 3. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DEC) at 11, 4. Mikkel Honore (DEN/DEC) at 21, 5. Michael Woods (CAN/ISN) at 40

Related Topics

Same Van Wales From

Recent Stories

FM, Polish counterpart discuss unfolding situation ..

FM, Polish counterpart discuss unfolding situation in Afghanistan, bilateral rel ..

40 seconds ago
 UK Home Minister Says Social Media Should Be Accou ..

UK Home Minister Says Social Media Should Be Accountable for Content Hurting Chi ..

42 seconds ago
 Trial of Darfur militia chief set for next April

Trial of Darfur militia chief set for next April

44 seconds ago
 Over 4,000 under-age drivers fined in six days

Over 4,000 under-age drivers fined in six days

12 minutes ago
 House Committee Receives Security Briefings for Se ..

House Committee Receives Security Briefings for Sept. 18 Rally by Trump Supporte ..

12 minutes ago
 Taliban Appreciates Uzbekistan's Friendly Response ..

Taliban Appreciates Uzbekistan's Friendly Response to New Government - Official

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.