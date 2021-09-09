Cycling: Tour of Britain stage four results and overall standings

Results from the fourth stage of the Tour of Britain on Wednesday, a 210km-ride from Aberaeron to Great Orme in Wales

results from the Tour of Britain on Wednesday, a 210km-ride from Aberaeron to Great Orme in Wales.

Stage four 1. Wout van Aert (BEL/JUM) 5hr 4min 22sec, 2. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DEC) same time, 3.

Michael Woods (CAN/ISN) at 1sec, 4. Mikkel Honore (DEN/DEC) at 4, 5. Ethan Hayter (GBR/INE) at 8 Overall standings1. Wout van Aert (BEL/JUM) 14hr 44min 49sec, 2. Ethan Hayter (GBR/INE) at 2sec, 3. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DEC) at 11, 4. Mikkel Honore (DEN/DEC) at 21, 5. Michael Woods (CAN/ISN) at 40