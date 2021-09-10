UrduPoint.com

Cycling: Tour Of Britain Stage Six Results And Overall Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 11:16 PM

Results from the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :results from the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain on Friday, a 198-kilometre ride from Carlisle to Gateshead in the north of England Stage six 1. Wout van Aert (BEL/JUM) 4hr 35min 56sec, 2. Ethan Hayter (GBR/INE) same time, 3.

Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DEC) s.t., 4. Gonzalo Serrano (ESP/MOV) s.t., 5. James Shaw (GBR/RWC) s.t.

Overall standings1. Ethan Hayter (GBR/INE) 22hr 53min 32sec, 2. Wout van Aert (BEL/JUM) at 4sec, 3. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DEC) at 21, 4. Mikkel Honore (DEN/DEC) at 35, 5. Michael Woods (CAN/ISN) at 54

