Cycling: Tour of the Basque Country results and standings

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings from the third stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, a 167.7km run between Amurrio and Ermualde on Wednesday: Stage 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) 4hr 4min 50sec, 2. Primoz Roglic (SLO/JUM) same time, 3. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) at 5sec, 4. Adam Yates (GBR/INE) s.t., 5. Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH) s.t., 6. David Gaudu (FRA/FDJ) 8, 7. James Knox (GBR/DEC) 16, 8.

Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/JUM) 16, 9. Mauri Vansevenant (BEL/DEC) 16, 10. Brandon McNulty (USA/UAE) 18.

Overall standings1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 8hr 7min 48sec, 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) at 20sec, 3. Brandon McNulty (USA/UAE) 30, 4. Adam Yates (GBR/INE) 39, 5. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 50, 6. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/JUM) 54, 7. Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH) 1min, 8. Pello Bilbao (ESP/BAH) 1:08, 9. Maximilian Schachmann (GER/BOR) 1:09, 10. Mauri Vansevenant (BEL/DEC) 1:09