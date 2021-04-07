UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cycling: Tour Of The Basque Country Results And Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:49 PM

Cycling: Tour of the Basque Country results and standings

Results and standings from the third stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, a 167.7km run between Amurrio and Ermualde on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings from the third stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, a 167.7km run between Amurrio and Ermualde on Wednesday: Stage 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) 4hr 4min 50sec, 2. Primoz Roglic (SLO/JUM) same time, 3. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) at 5sec, 4. Adam Yates (GBR/INE) s.t., 5. Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH) s.t., 6. David Gaudu (FRA/FDJ) 8, 7. James Knox (GBR/DEC) 16, 8.

Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/JUM) 16, 9. Mauri Vansevenant (BEL/DEC) 16, 10. Brandon McNulty (USA/UAE) 18.

Overall standings1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 8hr 7min 48sec, 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) at 20sec, 3. Brandon McNulty (USA/UAE) 30, 4. Adam Yates (GBR/INE) 39, 5. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 50, 6. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/JUM) 54, 7. Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH) 1min, 8. Pello Bilbao (ESP/BAH) 1:08, 9. Maximilian Schachmann (GER/BOR) 1:09, 10. Mauri Vansevenant (BEL/DEC) 1:09

Related Topics

Brandon David Bilbao Same From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

22 minutes ago

Suez Canal Chairman Says Rejected Plan to Saw Off ..

26 minutes ago

Chinese delegation discusses collaboration with UV ..

27 minutes ago

Air pollution linked with worse outcomes in Covid- ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan moving forward following Prime Minister's ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates free mask camp

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.