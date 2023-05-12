UrduPoint.com

Cycling Training Camp From May 15

Muhammad Rameez Published May 12, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Cycling training camp from May 15

The national training camp in preparation for the Asian Road Cycling Championship would kick off from May 15 to June 8, in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The national training camp in preparation for the Asian Road Cycling Championship would kick off from May 15 to June 8, in Karachi.

According to President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah all preparations have been completed for the training camp to be held in support with Pakistan sports board in Karachi.

The selection of players was made on performance basis from the National Road Championship. A total of 15 cyclists have been selected for the camp.

He said that International Cycling Federation (UCI) qualified coaches would train the cyclists who would represent the Pakistan team in the Asian Road Cycling Championship scheduled to be held in Thailand in June.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Thailand Sports Cycling Road Azhar Ali May June All From Asia

Recent Stories

Moscow, Minsk to Develop Program on Cooperation in ..

Moscow, Minsk to Develop Program on Cooperation in Regional Aircraft Production ..

4 minutes ago
 EU, India to Discuss Strategic, Green Technologies ..

EU, India to Discuss Strategic, Green Technologies on May 16 - Spokesperson

4 minutes ago
 HEC conducts capacity building workshop for teache ..

HEC conducts capacity building workshop for teachers in Punjab affiliated colleg ..

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM condemns attack on FC camp in Musli ..

Balochistan CM condemns attack on FC camp in Muslim Bagh

4 minutes ago
 Emergency ambulance service for mothers & children ..

Emergency ambulance service for mothers & children started in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 AJK police to have its e-magazine on professional ..

AJK police to have its e-magazine on professional skills, services to masses on ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.