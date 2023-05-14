Cycling training camp from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The national training camp in preparation for the Asian Road Cycling Championship would kick off on Monday in Karachi.

According to President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, all preparations have been completed for the training camp to be held in support of Pakistan sports board in Karachi and would conclude on June 8.

The selection of players was made on a performance basis from the National Road Championship.

A total of 15 cyclists have been selected for the camp.

He said that International Cycling Federation (UCI) qualified coaches would train the cyclists who would represent the Pakistan team in the Asian Road Cycling Championship scheduled to be held in Thailand in June.

