Cycling trials for selection of Punjab team

Punjab cycling association is holding trials here from October 13 for the selection team to take part in the National games being held later this month in Peshawar

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab cycling association is holding trials here from October 13 for the selection team to take part in the National games being held later this month in Peshawar.

The trials will be held in shape of a road race in which riders will flag off from Punjab stadium and will terminate at the same point after touching Kasur.