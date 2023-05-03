Cycling Union Allows Russians to Participate in Tournaments as Neutral Athletes

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said on Wednesday that it will allow Russians and Belarusians to participate in cycling competitions as neutral athletes

"Regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in competitions on the UCI International Calendar, the UCI has decided:To authorise, under strict conditions, the participation of athletes of Russian and Belarusian sporting nationality in events on the UCI International Calendar .

.., as "neutral individual athletes", without them having any involvement or association with the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus, their National Federation or National Olympic Committee," the UCI said in a statement.