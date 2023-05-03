UrduPoint.com

Cycling Union Allows Russians To Participate In Tournaments As Neutral Athletes

Muhammad Rameez Published May 03, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Cycling Union Allows Russians to Participate in Tournaments as Neutral Athletes

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said on Wednesday that it will allow Russians and Belarusians to participate in cycling competitions as neutral athletes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said on Wednesday that it will allow Russians and Belarusians to participate in cycling competitions as neutral athletes.

"Regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in competitions on the UCI International Calendar, the UCI has decided:To authorise, under strict conditions, the participation of athletes of Russian and Belarusian sporting nationality in events on the UCI International Calendar .

.., as "neutral individual athletes", without them having any involvement or association with the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus, their National Federation or National Olympic Committee," the UCI said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Cycling Belarus Olympics

Recent Stories

Russian Consulate in Finland's Aland Attacked - Fo ..

Russian Consulate in Finland's Aland Attacked - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mar ..

7 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Will Brief US Senate Panel on Kremlin ..

Biden Admin. Will Brief US Senate Panel on Kremlin Drone Attack at 2:30 p.m. ET ..

7 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Has Seen Reports of Kremlin Attack B ..

Pentagon Says Has Seen Reports of Kremlin Attack But Has Nothing to Say Right No ..

7 minutes ago
 NY State Phasing Out Fossil Fuels and Shifting to ..

NY State Phasing Out Fossil Fuels and Shifting to Renewable Energy - Statement

7 minutes ago
 Sudan to Move Toward Full-Blown Conflict, Human Ri ..

Sudan to Move Toward Full-Blown Conflict, Human Rights Situation 'Catastrophic' ..

7 minutes ago
 Drone Attack on Kremlin Negatively Affects Prospec ..

Drone Attack on Kremlin Negatively Affects Prospects of Russia-Ukraine Peace - H ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.