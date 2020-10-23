Cycling: Vuelta a Espana results and standings

Results and standings after the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday after 191.7 kilometres between Garray and Ejea de los Caballeros

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :results and standings after the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday after 191.7 kilometres between Garray and Ejea de los Caballeros: Stage 1. Sam Bennett (IRL/DQT) 3hrs 53mins 29sec., 2. Jasper Philipsen (BEL/UAE) same time., 3. Jakub Mareczko (ITA/CPT) s.t., 4. Pascal Ackermann (GER/BOH) s.t., 5.Gerben Thijssen (BEL/LTS) s.t., 6. Matteo Moschetti (ITA/TFS) s.t., 7.

Max Kanter (GER/SUN) s.t., 8. Mihkel Raim (EST/ISN) s.t., 9. Emmanuel Morin (FRA/COF) s.t., 10. Magnus Cort Nielsen (DEN/EF) s.t.

Overall1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 16hrs 30min 53sec, 2. Dan Martin (IRL/ICA) at 5sec., 3. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) 13., 4. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) 32., 5. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 38., 6. Sepp Kuss (USA/JUM) 44., 7. Felix Grossschartner (AUT/BOR) 1:17., 8. Esteban Chaves (COL/MIT) 1:29., 9. Marc Soler (ESP/MOV) 1:55., 10. George Bennett (NZL/JUM) 1:57.