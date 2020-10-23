UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cycling: Vuelta A Espana Results And Standings

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:57 PM

Cycling: Vuelta a Espana results and standings

Results and standings after the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday after 191.7 kilometres between Garray and Ejea de los Caballeros

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :results and standings after the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday after 191.7 kilometres between Garray and Ejea de los Caballeros: Stage 1. Sam Bennett (IRL/DQT) 3hrs 53mins 29sec., 2. Jasper Philipsen (BEL/UAE) same time., 3. Jakub Mareczko (ITA/CPT) s.t., 4. Pascal Ackermann (GER/BOH) s.t., 5.Gerben Thijssen (BEL/LTS) s.t., 6. Matteo Moschetti (ITA/TFS) s.t., 7.

Max Kanter (GER/SUN) s.t., 8. Mihkel Raim (EST/ISN) s.t., 9. Emmanuel Morin (FRA/COF) s.t., 10. Magnus Cort Nielsen (DEN/EF) s.t.

Overall1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 16hrs 30min 53sec, 2. Dan Martin (IRL/ICA) at 5sec., 3. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) 13., 4. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) 32., 5. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 38., 6. Sepp Kuss (USA/JUM) 44., 7. Felix Grossschartner (AUT/BOR) 1:17., 8. Esteban Chaves (COL/MIT) 1:29., 9. Marc Soler (ESP/MOV) 1:55., 10. George Bennett (NZL/JUM) 1:57.

Related Topics

Jasper George Same

Recent Stories

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje: best &#039 ..

1 minute ago

US and Sudan: Foes bury the hatchet

5 minutes ago

WHO Has Progress in Teaming Up With China to Study ..

5 minutes ago

'Fastest on Friday' Bottas tops incident-packed Po ..

5 minutes ago

FATF keeps Pakistan on grey list

9 minutes ago

Ancelotti vows to stick with Pickford after Van Di ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.