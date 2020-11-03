UrduPoint.com
Cycling: Vuelta A Espana Results And Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:55 PM

Cycling: Vuelta a Espana results and standings

Results and standings after the 13th stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday

Mirador de Ezaro, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :results and standings after the 13th stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, a 33.7km time trial between Muros and Mirador de Ezaro: Stage 1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 46mins 39sec, 2. William Barta (USA/CCC) at 1sec, 3. Nelson Oliveira (POR/MOV) 10, 4. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 25, 5. Bruno Armirail (FRA/FDJ) 41, 6. Mattia Cattaneo (ITA/DEC) 46, 7. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) 49, 8.

Remi Cavagna (FRA/DEC) 58, 9. David De la Cruz (ESP/UAE) 59, 10. Jasha Sutterlin (GER/SUN) 1min 07sec.

Overall 1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 49hrs 16min 16sec, 2. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) at 39sec, 3. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 47, 4. Dan Martin (IRL/ICA) 1min 42sec, 5. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) 3:23, 6. Wout Poels (NED/BAH) 6:15, 7. Felix Grossschartner (AUT/BOR) 7:14, 8. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 8:39, 9. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS/AST) 8:48, 10. David De la Cruz (ESP/UAE) 9:23

