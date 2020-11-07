Cycling: Vuelta a Espana results and standings

Results and standings after the 17th and penultimate stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday

Bjar, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :results and standings after the 17th and penultimate stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday, a 178km run between Sequeros and l'Alto de la Covatilla: Stage 1. David Gaudu (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) 4hrs 54mins 32sec, 2. Gino Mader (SUI/NTT) at 28sec, 3. Ion Izagirre (ESP/AST) 1min 05sec, 4. David de la Cruz (ESP/UAE) same time, 5. Mark Donovan (GBR/SUN) 1:53, 6. Michael Storer (AUS/SUN) s.t., 7. Guillaume Martin (FRA/FDJ) 2:23, 8. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) 2:35, 9.

Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 2:50, 10. Primoz Roglic (SLO/JUM) 2:56, 11. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) 3:03.

Overall1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 69hrs 17mins 59sec, 2. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) at 24sec, 3. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 47, 4. Dan Martin (IRL/ICA) 2mins 43sec, 5. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) 3:36, 6. Wout Poels (NED/BAH) 7:16, 7. David De la Cruz (ESP/UAE) 7:35, 8. David Gaudu (FRA/FDJ) 7:45, 9. Felix Grossschartner (AUT/BOR) 8:15, 10. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 9:34.