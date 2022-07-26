Results of the second stage of the women's Tour de France on Monday over 136.4km from Meaux to Provins

Provins, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :results of the second stage of the women's Tour de France on Monday over 136.4km from Meaux to Provins: Stage 1. Marianne Vos (NED/JUM) 3 hr 14:02, 2.

Silvia Persico (ITA/VAL) s.t., 3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (POL/CSR) s.t., 4. Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA/TRE) at 02secs, 5. Maike van der Duin (NED/LCW) 12, 6. Lorena Wiebes (NED/DSM) 29, 7. Julie De Wilde (BEL/PLP) s.t., 8.

Rachele Barbieri (ITA/LIV) s.t., 9. Lotte Kopecky (BEL/SDW) s.t., 10. Maria Giulia Gonfalonieri (ITA/WNT) s.t Abandonments: Marta Cavalli (ITA/FDS), Laura Suessemilch (GER/PLP), Gaia Masetti (ITA/AGI) General classification: 1.

Marianne Vos (NED/JUM) 5 hr 07:46, 2.

Silvia Persico (ITA/VAL) at 10sec, 3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (POL/CSR) 12, 4. Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA/TRE) 18, 5. Maike van der Duin (NED/LCW) 28, 6. Lorena Wiebes (NED/DSM) 35, 7.

Lotte Kopecky (BEL/SDW) 41, 8. Rachele Barbieri (ITA/LIV) 45, 9. Julie De Wilde (BEL/PLP) 45, 10. Demi Vollering (NED/SDW) 45 Points classification: 1. Marianne Vos (NED/JUM) 120 pts, 2. Lorena Wiebes (NED/DSM) 104, 3.

Lotte Kopecky (BEL/SDW) 85 Mountains classification: 1. Femke Markus (NED/PAV) 2 pts, 2. Femke Gerritse (NED/PAV) 2, 3. Anne Dorthe Ysland (NOR/UNO) 1 Best young rider:1. Maike van der Duin (NED/LCW) 5 hr 08:14, 2. Julie De Wilde (BEL/PLP) at 17, 3. Anne Dorthe Ysland (NOR/UNO) 22