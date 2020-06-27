Cycling world championships confirmed for Switzerland

Switzerland will allow the road race cycling world championships to go ahead as scheduled from September 20-27 after a succesful federal health review, organisers said on Friday

The championships will be based around the chic Alpine resort Aigle-Martigny, providing mountainous routes after 2019's rain-lashed affair in Yorkshire, England.

Some 1200 competitors should take part from 80 different nations with junior, under-23 and senior events for men and women and para-cycling too.

The first day of the championships clashes with the final day of the Tour de France, but in a packed cycling schedule organisers appeared simply happy to have been given the green light.

"After examining the health conditions and restrictions implemented by the Swiss Federal Council, the Cantons of Vaud and Valais and the communes of Aigle and Martigny are moving ahead to finalise the organisation of the event," the co-presidents Gregory Devaud and Alexandre Debons said in a statement.

"Prudence is still the order of the day, given the global health situation, but the fact they are organising the Swiss national championships here too was a very good sign."