Cycling: World championships results

Results of the women's time-trial in the world cycling championships in Bruges on Monday

Bruges, Belgium, Sept 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :results of the women's time-trial in the world cycling championships in Bruges on Monday:1. Ellen van Dijk (NED) 36min 05sec, 2.

Marlen Reusser (SUI) at 10sec, 3. Annemiek van Vleuten (NED) 24, 4. Amber Neben (USA) 1:24, 5. Lisa Brennauer (GER) 1:29, 6. Juliette Labous (FRA) 1:47, 7. Lisa Klein (GER) 1:51, 8. Joscelin Lowden (GBR) 1:59, 9. Riejanne Markus (NED) 1:59, 10. Alena Amialiusik (BLR) 2:18.