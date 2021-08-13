Cyclist Samar Khan reaches K2’s base camp

(@fidahassanain)

She is the only female cyclist who has reached the base camp of the mountain which is the second highest in the world.

GILGIT BALTISTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2021) Samar Khan, Pakistani cyclist, has become the only female cyclist to reach the world’s second-highest mountain K2’s base camp.

Samar took to Instagram and confirmed that she covered a long and tough distance to reach K2’s base camp.

“Doorway to Choghori (K2), the stage where prayers are answered or sometimes delayed, where I got to see the clear face of majestic Choghori, standing with grace,” wrote the cyclist.

A couple of days ago, bodies of Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his partners John Snorri and MP Mohr were recovered from nearby the bottleneck of K2 and were buried there due to shifting problems. They lost their lives in a bid to climb K2.