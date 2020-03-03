UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyclists Held Like Hostages In UAE - Team Chief

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:53 PM

Cyclists held like hostages in UAE - team chief

The head of a French cycling team quarantined in Abu Dhabi since last week's aborted UAE Tour said on Tuesday riders felt like victims of a "hostage-taking".

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):The head of a French cycling team quarantined in Abu Dhabi since last week's aborted UAE Tour said on Tuesday riders felt like victims of a "hostage-taking".

Most of the 20 teams who took part in last week's UAE Tour, cut short after two Italian officials tested positive for the coronavirus, have been allowed to leave Abu Dhabi.

But three teams, Cofidis and Groupama-FDJ of France and Russian outfit Gazprom, have been held in quarantine on one floor of their Abu Dhabi hotel since the race ended Thursday.

A fourth team, UAE Emirates, has opted to stay behind voluntarily.

Thierry Vittu, the Cofidis president who is with the team in the hotel, said it was like a "hostage-taking".

"We are being held against our will at a place which is not of our choosing and for an unknown period of time," he said on Facebook.

"That last part is the worst to deal with." Several sources said the three teams were being held in quarantine because a person on the same floor in the hotel had tested positive for the virus.

"We are treated as if we have the plague, our rooms haven't been made up in five days and we have to go to the lift to pick up sheets, soap and towels," said Vittu.

Some members of the Cofidis team were struggling to cope with the conditions, he said.

UAE authorities have said they are awaiting the outcome of a second series of tests before allowing the teams to depart.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Cycling France UAE Hotel Abu Dhabi Same Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

56 minutes ago

US, France Aircraft Carriers Conduct Dual-Operatio ..

8 minutes ago

Corona suspect gets clean chit at Peoples Medical ..

9 minutes ago

2,000 surgical masks stolen from French hospital

9 minutes ago

WHO Official Says Iran Close to Passing Critical P ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.