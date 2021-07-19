Czech beach volleyball player is Covid-19 positive in Olympic Village

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 03:03 PM

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A Czech beach volleyball player has tested positive for Covid-19 in the Tokyo Olympic Village, officials said, after two South African footballers and an analyst were found to be infected at the complex.

Ondrej Perusic submitted "a positive sample during everyday testing in the Olympic Village on Sunday, July 18", Czech Olympic team head Martin Doktor said in a statement.

"He has absolutely no symptoms. We are dealing with all the details and... naturally, the anti-epidemic measures within the team," he added.

Doktor said the team was also seeking the postponement of Perusic's first game at the Olympics with his teammate David Schweiner, scheduled for July 26.

"We are now looking into the possibility of postponing the games or other options that would allow the boys to start the tournament later on," he added.

Perusic, 26, said he was "very upset" but said he understood health was a priority.

"For now, I don't see this as the end of the world or a tragedy," he said.

"I was vaccinated and I tried to comply with the public health standards.

"Unfortunately, I think I made a mistake somewhere and got infected. It's my responsibility above all," he said.

On Saturday, the Czech Olympic Committee reported a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing in Tokyo for the Games that start on Friday.

Perusic's case appears to be the fourth in the Olympic Village after the infections of two South African footballers and their team's video analyst were revealed on Sunday.

The Olympic Village, a complex of apartments and dining areas in Tokyo, will house 6,700 athletes and officials at its peak during the Games.

