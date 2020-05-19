UrduPoint.com
Czech Champions Slavia Prague To Be Quarantined After Virus Case

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 09:52 PM

Reigning Czech champions and current league leaders Slavia Prague said Tuesday the entire team will go into quarantine after a player tested positive for the coronavirus

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Reigning Czech champions and current league leaders Slavia Prague said Tuesday the entire team will go into quarantine after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Suspended since mid-March, the country's top-flight First League is set to resume on Saturday, with Slavia due to travel to Mlada Boleslav for their opening game on May 26.

"The club is in quarantine until Thursday," tweeted Slavia director Jaroslav Tvrdik.

The League Football Association (LFA) said Tuesday it had tested 1,442 players from the top two divisions, with two testing positive -- the other from Slavia's next opponents Boleslav.

Slavia players will undergo control tests on Friday and Monday.

"The team expects to hold the first training session on Friday afternoon, depending on the outcome of the test," said Tvrdik.

"We want to play on Tuesday if the second test next Monday is negative," he added.

The Boleslav player who tested positive was due to undergo a control test on Tuesday, with results expected Wednesday.

Slavia Prague are eight points clear of second-placed Viktoria Plzen in the First League. Boleslav are fifth, trailing Slavia by 21 points.

