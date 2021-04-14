Czech Footballer Receives 10-Game Ban for 'Racist Behavior' - UEFA

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) handed down a 10-game suspension to Czech footballer Ondrej Kudela for "racist behavior," according to their official decision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) handed down a 10-game suspension to Czech footballer Ondrej Kudela for "racist behavior," according to their official decision.

After investigating an incident between Kudela and another player, Glen Kamara, at a March 18 game, UEFA officials decided to "suspend SK Slavia Praha player, Mr. Ondej Kúdela, for the next ten (10) UEFA club and representative team competition matches for which he would otherwise be eligible to play, for racist behaviour, which includes the one-match provisional suspension served by the player during SK Slavia Praha's 2020/21 UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg match against Arsenal FC on 8 April 2021," according to the organization's statement.

The incident between Kudela and Kamara occurred after a game between their teams SK Slavia Praha and the Glasgow Rangers FC, respectively on March 18. Kamara claims that Kudela racially abused him during the game, referring to him using the racially-charged term "monkey.

" Kudela denies the accusation, although it is confirmed that he said something to Kamara while covering his mouth with his hand.

Kamara received a lesser 3-game suspension after being found guilty of "assaulting another player," referring to the incident in which he physically confronted Kudela after the game.

Football legend Clarence Seedorf chimed in on the issue, claiming that players need to be disciplined by referees when they try to hide what they're saying to opposing players. Although he says it is a fine practice when talking to coaches or teammates, he also believes that there needs to be transparency and accountability for players when talking to the other team.

Social media users are divided on the decision, with some believing that the punishments go too far, while others believe that they don't go far enough. UEFA is receiving criticism both from those who believe that Kamara should not be punished at all for his actions, and from those that believe his lesser suspension does not reflect the seriousness of an assault charge.