UrduPoint.com

Czech NOC Ready To Pay Compensation To Athletes Infected With COVID-19 On Flight To Tokyo

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:30 AM

Czech NOC Ready to Pay Compensation to Athletes Infected With COVID-19 on Flight to Tokyo

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Czech Olympic Committee (Czech NOC) is ready to negotiate compensation for four athletes and two delegation members for catching COVID-19 while flying to Tokyo for the Olympics, Czech NOC President Jiri Kejval said on Tuesday.

The delegation reportedly complained there was no health rules in place during the flight, meaning it was easy for people to get infected.

"The matter of compensation has to have some kind of legal basis. If someone's complaints are confirmed, we will pay for everything. We are ready to negotiate this," Kejval told reporters, adding that the Czech NOC continues investigating the aforementioned flight to Tokyo.

The total number of COVID-19 cases during the Tokyo Olympics stands at 464, with 157 being non-residents of Japan.

Related Topics

Noc Tokyo Japan Olympics

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transfor ..

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transformation into sports hub: Fujair ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest tourist attractions

2 hours ago
 US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on ..

US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on cryptocurrency

1 hour ago
 Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual ..

Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual Assault - US Justice Dept.

1 hour ago
 European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of ..

European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of About $644Mln for Deutsche Bah ..

1 hour ago
 Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as ..

Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as Russia's Part - Moscow Source

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.