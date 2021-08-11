Czech NOC Ready to Pay Compensation to Athletes Infected With COVID-19 on Flight to Tokyo

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Czech Olympic Committee (Czech NOC) is ready to negotiate compensation for four athletes and two delegation members for catching COVID-19 while flying to Tokyo for the Olympics, Czech NOC President Jiri Kejval said on Tuesday.

The delegation reportedly complained there was no health rules in place during the flight, meaning it was easy for people to get infected.

"The matter of compensation has to have some kind of legal basis. If someone's complaints are confirmed, we will pay for everything. We are ready to negotiate this," Kejval told reporters, adding that the Czech NOC continues investigating the aforementioned flight to Tokyo.

The total number of COVID-19 cases during the Tokyo Olympics stands at 464, with 157 being non-residents of Japan.