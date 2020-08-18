UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic Mountaineering Team Arrive To Ascend Muchu Chhish Peak

Muhammad Rameez 14 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Czech Republic mountaineering team arrive to ascend Muchu Chhish peak

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :A three-member expedition team from Czech Republic arrived on Tuesday to climb 7,452 metres high Muchu Chhish peak, located in Hassanabad, Hunza Gilgit-Baltistan.

Also known as Batura V, the peak has a modest prominence, rising only 263 metres above the nearest col or pass, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan, Karrar Haidri told APP.

Haidri said the foreign team had been given briefing about the peak, which had never been climbed in the past. "This is a good sign for our tourism industry as more and more foreign teams are showing keen interest to visit Pakistan even in the current situation due to its beautiful landscape and high mountain.

Leader of the expedition Pavel Korinec said that he was happy to embark on the voyage. He said the number of coronavirus cases had registered a significant decline in Pakistan, which was a good sign for mountaineering. "We are thankful to the government of Pakistan for opening tourism for foreigners and easing the visa policy," he added.

"Many people tried to scale the peak but they did not succeed in their attempt

