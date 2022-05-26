Czech star striker Shick extends contract with Leverkusen

Patrick Schick signed a two year extension to his contract with Bayer Leverkusen despite apparent interest from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund after he finished the season second top scorer in the Bundesliga with 24 goals in 27 matches

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Patrick Schick signed a two year extension to his contract with Bayer Leverkusen despite apparent interest from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund after he finished the season second top scorer in the Bundesliga with 24 goals in 27 matches.

Schick's extension will see him tied to the club till 2027.

The 26-year-old Czech Republic international's prolific scoring record helped Leverkusen finish third and qualify for next season's Champions League.

"Patrick Schick had a fantastic season and proved his international class in his position," said Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes in a statement.

Schick finished runner-up in the scoring charts behind Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, who scored 35, but ahead of Dortmund's Manchester City bound star Erling Haaland (22 goals).

German media had said Schick was a target for both Dortmund looking to replace Haaland and Bayern also as Lewandowski said he wants to leave.

"I simply feel great being here," said Schick.

"Especially as our team has great promise for the future." Schick, though, is unavailable to the national side for their upcoming quartet of Nations League matches as he has undergone surgery on his groin which had been increasingly troubling him as the season reached a climax.

