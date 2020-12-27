UrduPoint.com
Czech Team Confirms 2 COVID-19 Cases Ahead Of 2021 Dakar Rally Start

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Czech Team Confirms 2 COVID-19 Cases Ahead of 2021 Dakar Rally Start

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) The Czech Republic's Buggyra Racing team, which was set to compete at the upcoming 2021 edition of the Dakar Rally in January, has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 ahead of the start of the competition, the team said on Sunday.

In an update, Buggyra Racing said that two of the team's mechanics had tested positive for the coronavirus disease, adding that a third was currently unable to travel after being in close contact with an individual who tested positive.

Buggyra Racing is expected to enter four vehicles in the upcoming Dakar Rally, which is set to be held in Saudi Arabia from January 3-15.

All participants are required to provide a negative test for COVID-19 before traveling to Saudi Arabia. Upon arrival, drivers and support staff must also undergo a 48-hour period of self-isolation.

More Stories From Sports

