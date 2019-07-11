Czech teen at 14 is youngest kid on the block at Wimbledon

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Coco Gauff stunned Wimbledon with her run to the fourth round aged just 15, but the youngest player competing at the All England Club is her friend Linda Fruhvirtova -- who only recently turned 14.

It was not so long ago that the Czech teenager was scrambling for autographs from the big stars in tennis; now she is playing on the very same courts.

Fruhvirtova, who turned 14 in May, is competing in the juniors at Wimbledon, balancing her debut on the prestigious lawns with her school books.

"I always went for exams and tests to school but I don't have a problem to manage school with tennis," she told AFP.

"I'm really good at school -- and I want to keep it like that. I like most of the subjects." Roger Federer, 37, plays old rival Rafael Nadal in the Wimbledon men's semi-finals on Friday.

Federer had already racked up four Grand Slams before Fruhvirtova was even born in May 2005.

"That's crazy! He is for sure a legend of tennis and just the best player in history," said the youngster, swigging on a blueberry smoothie.

She has met the Swiss great and was in awe, and used to love getting a signature from her favourite players.

"It was amazing to talk to him. He's a really nice guy, a really good guy," she said.