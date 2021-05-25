UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czechs Leave Euro 2020 Squad Place Open For Kudela

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:27 PM

Czechs leave Euro 2020 squad place open for Kudela

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy left a spot open for defender Ondrej Kudela pending UEFA's verdict on his appeal against a ban for racism, as he named a 25-man squad for Euro 2020 on Tuesday

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy left a spot open for defender Ondrej Kudela pending UEFA's verdict on his appeal against a ban for racism, as he named a 25-man squad for Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

UEFA banned the Slavia Prague defender from international competitions for 10 matches in April, following his alleged racist slur to Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League game the previous month.

Kudela, who was voted the Czech league's best defender on Monday, is waiting for UEFA to discuss his appeal on Wednesday.

"Hope dies last, in Ondrej's case we must use all possibilities," Silhavy told reporters.

Midfielder Vladimir Darida of Hertha Berlin will captain the team, as Silhavy did not call up Sparta Prague's Borek Dockal over poor form.

The squad also includes in-form West Ham duo Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal.

Silhavy also left out Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, who has been playing with a scrum cap since the Rangers game in which he suffered a skull fracture following a high challenge by striker Kemar Roofe.

"He finished the season very well but... he said he was concerned about his health and he is not completely ready," said Silhavy.

The Czechs, who have qualified for their seventh straight European Championship, face Scotland and Croatia in Glasgow and England at Wembley in Group D.

The team will meet on May 30 and leave for a training camp in Italy the next day.

The Czechs will play friendlies against Italy in Bologna on June 4 and against Albania in Prague on June 8.

Czechoslovakia won the tournament in 1976, while the Czech Republic, which split from Slovakia in 1993, were runners-up at Euro 1996 and losing semi-finalists at Euro 2004.

Czech Republic squad for Euro 2020: Goalkeepers: Ales Mandous (Sigma Olomouc), Jiri Pavlenka (Werder Bremen/GER), Tomas Vaclik (Sevilla/ESP) Defenders: Jan Boril (Slavia Prague), Jakub Brabec (Viktoria Plzen), Ondrej Celustka (Sparta Prague), Vladimir Coufal (West Ham/ENG), Pavel Kaderabek (Hoffenheim/GER), Tomas Kalas (Bristol City/ENG), Ales Mateju (Brescia/ITA), David Zima (Slavia Prague)Midfielders: Antonin Barak (Verona/ITA), Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin/GER), Adam Hlozek (Sparta Prague), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria/ITA), Alex Kral (Spartak Moscow/RUS), Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague), Jakub Pesek (Slovan Liberec), Tomas Soucek (West Ham/ENG), Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague)Forwards: Michael Krmencik (PAOK/GRE), Tomas Pekhart (Legia Warsaw/POL), Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Matej Vydra (Burnley/ENG)

Related Topics

Rangers Poor Split Liberec Olomouc Prague Berlin Kolar Bologna David Zima Vladimir Putin Bristol Glasgow Albania Italy Czech Republic Slovakia Croatia Euro April May June 2020 All From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Notebooks of the Bookseller wins 2021 Internationa ..

3 minutes ago

NUST and Huawei Organize a Research Poster Competi ..

4 minutes ago

Twitter, Facebook may face legal hurdles in India ..

13 minutes ago

ADAFSA’s veterinary laboratories performed 421,0 ..

18 minutes ago

Rs 93,000 fine imposed on profiteers

5 minutes ago

AIOU announces schedule of postponed exams

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.