D-Backs pitcher Smith suspended 10 games

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Major League Baseball has slapped Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Caleb Smith with a 10-game ban for having a "foreign substance" on his glove, the league announced on Tuesday.

The 30-year old Smith was also handed a fine. His suspension is scheduled to begin when Arizona plays Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

MLB declined to provide details about the type of substance or the amount of the fine.

Smith was ejected from a game last Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies after umpires inspected his mitt.

His glove was seized and sent to the league head office in New York for testing.

Earlier this summer the league decided to crack down on pitchers that doctor baseballs, asking umpires to start inspecting their gloves and caps.

Smith has four wins and eight losses with a 5.20 ERA in 34 games this year for Arizona. He has struck out 110 batters.

Smith is planning to appeal the ban, saying that the substance umpires found on his glove was dirt.