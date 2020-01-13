Dabo joins SPAL from Fiorentina

Burkina Faso international Bryan Dabo has signed for SPAL from fellow Serie A strugglers Fiorentina on loan, both clubs confirmed on Monday

The 27-year-old French-born midfielder joined Fiorentina, who have an option to buy at the end of the season, from Saint-Etienne in January 2018.

The former Montpellier and Blackburn Rovers player has not featured for the Tuscan side this season.

He scored two goals in 33 games for the club, who are 14th in the league after beating SPAL 1-0 on Sunday.

SPAL are bottom of the table.