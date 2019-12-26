UrduPoint.com
Dagger Prison Three-day Sports Gala Begins In Daggar Prison For Prisoners

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:04 PM

Three day Sports Gala got under way in the Daggar Prison, District Buner for prisoners under the aegis of district administration and deputy superintendent Buner Prison and Jail assistant

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Three day Sports Gala got under way in the Daggar Prison, District Buner for prisoners under the aegis of district administration and deputy superintendent Buner Prison and Jail assistant.

Additional Deputy Director Finance Javed Iqbal, Jail Superintendent Sahibzada Muhammad Qaiser was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the three-day festival. Jail Assistant, Deputy Superintendent, officials of the District Administration, Sports Department Buner and prisoners were also present.

The Gala included different sports events, literary gathering, songs, sketches, declamations contests, table tennis, tug of war, badminton, cricket and other interesting events wherein the prisoners enthusiastically participated.

Javed Iqbal, Jail Superintendent Sahibzada Mohammad Qaiser, Assistant Superintendent Syed Rahim Shah and DSO Suleiman Khan also spoke on this occasion and assured the prisoners for more alike activities in order to provide them healthy activities besides entertainment.

On this occasion, there were also some skillful work of the prisoners were put on display including handmade crafts. A prisoner on behalf of all the prisoners of the Daggar Jail expressed happiness for such an events and hope that in future more such like activities would be organized. They also appreciated the Jail officials and officials of the district Buner administrations for launching sports gala purely for prisoners in Jail.

