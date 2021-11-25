Dahani back to home with "naughty nephew"

(@FahadShabbir)

The pacer who took maiden international wicket in the third fixture of the series against Bangladesh says he is back and happy to be with his naughty nephew.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2021) Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has returned to Larkana, his hometown, after playing T20 series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan won the T20 series against Bangladesh.

Taking to Twitter, Dahani shared his picture holding up a cheerful boy captioned, "Back to home, Larkana. Happy to be with my naughty nephew,".

Dahani took his maiden international wicket in third fixture of the series against Bangladesh as he clean bowled Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto on the third ball of his first over.

Dahani leaped into the air, pumped his fist and expressed his joy to celebrate his delivery as his teammates surrounded him in jubilation.

He bowled three overs in the match and gave 24 runs.

The pacer was much excited before the start of the match.

"I am so excited that I cannot express my feelings. I was unable to sleep last night due to the happiness," he added.

He also spoke to his mother before the match and asked her to pray for his success.