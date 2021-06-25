Dahani dedicates his achievements to his late parents

(@fidahassanain)

The fast bowler took to Twitter to express his joy over his achievements during the tournament, remembering the difficulties he faced while entering into cricket.

Shahnawaz Dahani, the emerging star of Pakistan Super League-Nawaz, has dedicated his achievements to his late parents.

He was much excited because his team Multan Sultan also won the trophy.

Dahani managed to take 20 wickets during the PSL 2021 and emerged as the third bowler to take maximum wickets in the tournament.

Dahani was deemed as the best emerging player and the best bowler of the tournament for his excellent performance.

Taking to Twitter, Dahani expressed joy at his achievements and dedicated his awards to his late parents.

He tweeted: “Alhamdullah!.

To be best emerging player and best bowler of the tournament in @thePSLt20 is like dream come [true],”.

“I dedciate to my mother who prays for me and to my father,” the player said.

He also said: “I was passionate about bowling fast and was known in my village for my fast bowling, that’s why many there had named me 3g bowler – to relate the speed with the speed of the internet,” Dahani had said then.

Dahani also mentioned how he had to borrow shoes from a friend to appear in the U19 trials for his district.