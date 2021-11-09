Dahani gets nickname of ‘Foreign minister of Pakistan cricket'

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2021) Shahnawaz Dahani won hearts as his pictures and videos, showing respect and courtesy to the foreign players and making soft image of the country went viral on social media.

Burst with energy and motivation, Dahani who is in the UAE with the national team is always seen forging friendship with the foreign players and enjoying gossip with them.

Though, he could not play even a single match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, he portrayed good image of the country by proving himself as Foreign Minister of Pakistan cricket.

Twitteratis liked and shared pictures of right-arm pacer in which he could be seen showing respect to the players and staff members.

Since Pakistan team reached UAE Dahani is seen rubbing shoulders with the international crickets off the field and it was the reason that Twitter gave him a nickname: Foreign Minister of the Pakistan cricket team.

Some video clips of Pakistani players stormed into social media in which they were seen talking to MS Dhoni while Dahani was all silent to hear the Indian legend.

In a video, his Excellency Dahani mingled with the Scottish cricketers and they were enjoying gossip with him.

Afghanistan cricketer Azizullah called him “innocent and pure man, with “zero haters”.

Dahani was more energetic whenever he got any chance to enjoy sometime in their company.

Earlier this year, the right arm-pacer emerged as the best bowler when he took 20 wickets during the PSL 2021 edition, becoming the third bowler to take that many wickets in the tournament.