Dahani makes emotional call to his mother

A video clip of the Pakistan fast asking his mother to pray for him for his success in the debut matches goes viral on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2021) Shahnawaz Dahani, Pakistan’s fast bowler, has made an emotional video call to his mother, asking her to pray for his first T20I match against Bangladesh.

Dahani has made history as he has become the first cricketer from Larkana to play the T20I match for Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) shared the video in which the bowler could be seen telling her mother that he would play his first T20I match today.

Dahani's mother told her son she would pray for his success in the match today and would be watching him bowling. She also said that she would pray for the victory of Pakistan.

Dahani was heard saying, "Today is my debut match and I am very excited. I am so excited that I cannot express my feelings. I was unable to sleep last night due to the happiness,".

He said, "his dream is coming true today,".

Dahani said, "I have two wishes; first that I could play my debut in front of my parents [live] but unfortunately, we are in Bangladesh and they are not here.

And the second is that I also want to play my debut match in front of my people in Sindh,".

Dahani used to play tape ball cricket as child in his village near Larkana. He said, "I was extremely passionate about playing cricket. I pursued this passion and never looked back,". He also expressed his gratitude for the people of Larkana.

He stated that he would never forget the way he was given warm welcome as he returned to Larkana. He said that they must also be really happy that a cricketer from Larkana was making his debut for Pakistan today.

Dahani was determine to secure the Player of the Match award in his debut match, saying that it will be a "big achievement" for him.

"Insha'Allah I will give my 100% in the match. The results, however, are in Allah Mian's hands," he concluded