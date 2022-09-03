Dahani ruled out match against India

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Shahnawaz Dahani would not be available for Sunday's ACC Asia Cup Super-4 match against India due to a suspected side strain.

The injury happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday.

As is the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team would monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament.