Daily virus tests for athletes at Tokyo Olympics: organizers

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Athletes and their close contacts will have daily coronavirus tests at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, organisers said Wednesday, up from a previous plan for tests every four days.

"In principle, athletes and all those in close proximity with athletes will be tested daily to minimise the risk of undetected positive cases," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.