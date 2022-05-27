Dalian Pro FC will replace the recently disbanded Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic in this season's Chinese Super League, the Chinese Football Association announced on Friday

The Chongqing side declared its dissolution and withdrawal from the professional league on Tuesday, giving Dalian, who were relegated last season, the opportunity to return to China's top football league, as this year marks the first season since the CSL's expansion to 18 clubs.

In addition, Shanghai Jiading Longhui club will be promoted to the second-tier China League One, filling in the vacancy left by Dalian, while China's men's U-19 national team will not participate in the third division China League Two, with that division downsized from 20 to 18 teams.

"The contracts of all Chongqing players will be terminated immediately. The CFA has decided to open a temporary domestic transfer window for them," the CFA said in the statement.

According to the CFA, the temporary transfer window for CSL clubs started on May 27 and will close on June 10, while second and third division clubs will have a longer window running until June 15. Each club can introduce and register no more than three former Chongqing players.

The 2022 season CSL, ahead of a severe financial crisis for clubs and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, will kick off in the cities of Dalian, Meizhou and Haikou on June 3.