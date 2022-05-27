UrduPoint.com

Dalian Pro Reinstated Into Chinese Super League After Chongqing's Dissolution

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 27, 2022 | 02:28 PM

Dalian Pro reinstated into Chinese Super League after Chongqing's dissolution

Dalian Pro FC will replace the recently disbanded Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic in this season's Chinese Super League, the Chinese Football Association announced on Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Dalian Pro FC will replace the recently disbanded Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic in this season's Chinese Super League, the Chinese Football Association announced on Friday.

The Chongqing side declared its dissolution and withdrawal from the professional league on Tuesday, giving Dalian, who were relegated last season, the opportunity to return to China's top football league, as this year marks the first season since the CSL's expansion to 18 clubs.

In addition, Shanghai Jiading Longhui club will be promoted to the second-tier China League One, filling in the vacancy left by Dalian, while China's men's U-19 national team will not participate in the third division China League Two, with that division downsized from 20 to 18 teams.

"The contracts of all Chongqing players will be terminated immediately. The CFA has decided to open a temporary domestic transfer window for them," the CFA said in the statement.

According to the CFA, the temporary transfer window for CSL clubs started on May 27 and will close on June 10, while second and third division clubs will have a longer window running until June 15. Each club can introduce and register no more than three former Chongqing players.

The 2022 season CSL, ahead of a severe financial crisis for clubs and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, will kick off in the cities of Dalian, Meizhou and Haikou on June 3.

Related Topics

Football China Meizhou Haikou Dalian Chongqing Shanghai May June All From Top

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 12 with MediaTek Helio G96 - now avai ..

Infinix NOTE 12 with MediaTek Helio G96 - now available to order on Xpark and Da ..

17 minutes ago
 Police using modern methods to demolish criminals ..

Police using modern methods to demolish criminals dens

45 seconds ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

1 minute ago
 Rare wild animals filmed in China's plateau provin ..

Rare wild animals filmed in China's plateau province

1 minute ago
 Moscow Declares 5 Employees of Croatian Embassy Pe ..

Moscow Declares 5 Employees of Croatian Embassy Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.