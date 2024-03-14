Daly returns for Six Nations title-chasers England against France

Title-chasing England have recalled Elliot Daly for their final Six Nations clash away to France on Saturday in the lone change to the side that denied Ireland successive Grand Slams

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Title-chasing England have recalled Elliot Daly for their final Six Nations clash away to France on Saturday in the lone change to the side that denied Ireland successive Grand Slams.

The experienced wing is an enforced alteration to the team that started last weekend's dramatic 23-22 win at Twickenham, replacing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso after the medical student ruled himself out with self-diagnosed concussion symptoms.

Daly's return on the left wing means Tommy Freeman switches to the right wing.

Powerhouse centre Manu Tuilagi is among the replacements, the first time the injury-prone midfielder has been included in an England matchday 23 since last year's World Cup third place play-off win over Argentina in Paris.

George Ford, tactically astute against Ireland, remains at fly-half, with England coach Steve Borthwick resisting the temptation to give Marcus Smith the No 10 shirt after the Harlequins stand-off came off the bench to land a last-ditch drop-goal against Ireland.

But Borthwick has been forced into making a bench change among his forwards, with Ethan Roots replacing Chandler Cunningham-South, who has a calf injury.

England have only a slim hope of being crowned champions.

Borthwick's men need the unlikely scenario of Ireland losing to Scotland without claiming a bonus point in Dublin earlier Saturday to have any chance at all of topping the table.

But if Scotland can somehow win while denying Ireland any points at all, England will kick off in Lyon knowing that if they defeat France while gaining a bonus point they will win a first Six Nations title since 2020.

France humiliated England 53-10 at Twickenham last season and the resurgent Les Bleus go into Saturday's match buoyed by a 45-24 win over Wales in Cardiff.

"After such a hard-fought win against Ireland last week, we realise how important it is to back that performance up with another similar display in Lyon on Saturday," said Borthwick after naming his team on Thursday.

"France remain one of the very top sides in the world and will pose a great challenge for us."

England (15-1)

George Furbank; Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Ollie Chessum; George Martin, Maro Itoje; Dan Cole, Jamie George (capt), Ellis Genge

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Ethan Roots, Alex Dombrandt, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Manu Tuilagi

Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)