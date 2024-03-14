Open Menu

Daly Starts For England Against France, Tuilagi On The Bench

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 14, 2024 | 07:30 PM

England have recalled experienced wing Elliot Daly for their final-round Six Nations clash away to France on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) England have recalled experienced wing Elliot Daly for their final-round Six Nations clash away to France on Saturday.

Daly is the only change to the starting side that ended Ireland's bid for back-to-back Grand Slams with a dramatic 23-22 win at Twickenham last weekeend.

He replaces wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso after the medical student ruled himself out with a self-diagnosed concussion.

Meanwhile powerhouse centre Manu Tuilagi is among the replacements, with the injury-prone midfielder included in an England matchday 23 for the first time since last year's World Cup third place play-off win over Argentina in Paris.

England (15-1)

George Furbank; Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Ollie Chessum; George Martin, Maro Itoje; Dan Cole, Jamie George (capt), Ellis Genge

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Ethan Roots, Alex Dombrandt, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Manu Tuilagi

Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)

