Damjanovic steals the spotlight again as Kitchee pip Guangzhou

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Veteran forward Dejan Damjanovic continued to steal the spotlight in the Asian Champions League after his third goal in as many matches in this year's competition helped Kitchee FC post a crucial 1-0 win over Guangzhou FC on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Montenegrin became the highest scorer in the history of Asia's premier club competition on Sunday when he scored his 38th goal to overtake the previous record of 37 held by the now retired South Korean star Lee Dong-gook.

Lee hung up his boots last October at the age of 41 after an illustrious 23-year career, during which he was also capped 105 times for South Korea.

Damjanovic, who signed for Hong Kong's top club Kitchee FC this year, struck from the penalty spot against Guangzhou in Buriram to not only extend his record but also keep his team in the hunt for a spot in the last-16 phase of the tournament.

Kitchee were the dominant team with Cleiton impressing the most but the Brazilian failed to make good on his chances, firing once into the side-netting and once over the bar.

They eventually struck after Zhang Zhihao brought down Ho Chun Ting and Damjanovic netting the penalty.

Former champions Guangzhou entered this tournament with a mainly youth squad after almost all their star players, including several national team members who featured in the Asian World Cup qualifiers in May, were ruled out because of China's strict Covid-19 protocols.

That showed in their performance as they languish at the bottom of the table after losing all their three matches so far.

Kitchee's second win in three matches meanwhile took them to second spot with six points in Group J after leapfrogging Thailand's Port FC who drew 1-1 with leaders Cerezo Osaka on Wednesday.

Substitute Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's 79th minute strike helped Cerezo Osaka salvage a point against the Thais and stay unbeaten at the top of the standings with seven points.

The Japanese international struck a low shot past Port FC goalkeeper Watchara Buathong after playing a one-two with Hiroshi Kiyotake to cancel out a freakish Port FC goal scored by Pakorn Prempakdee in first-half stoppage time.

Pakorn's lob from deep inside his own half was intended as a pass but it dipped and bounced over Cerezo goalkeeper Katsuya Matsui who clearly misjudged the trajectory of the ball.

Tuesday's results leave Group J open with Cerezo Osaka, Kitchee FC and Port FC all in contention for the top spot with three more matches to go.