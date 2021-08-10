UrduPoint.com

Dance, Water Cannon Salute For Namibian Teen Olympic Medallist

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:25 PM

Dance, water cannon salute for Namibian teen Olympic medallist

Namibian teen athlete and their first woman Olympian medallist Christine Mboma was given a water cannon salute, songs, dance and a carnival street parade when she touched down on Tuesday from Tokyo

Windhoek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Namibian teen athlete and their first woman Olympian medallist Christine Mboma was given a water cannon salute, songs, dance and a carnival street parade when she touched down on Tuesday from Tokyo.

Water cannons showered the commercial jet that flew back home the 18-year-old at Hosea Kutako International airport in Windhoek, to celebrate the country's second ever Olympic medal since independence three decades ago.

She disembarked the plane to the sound of the Namibian and African Union anthem played by the national police brass band.

Outside the airport, traditional dancers, bikers and sports fans joined in the frenzied celebrations before she and fellow athletes were taken to the city in a convoy of hundreds of cars and bikes in a victory parade along the main Independence Avenue that culminated in Katurura, the capital city's largest township.

Along the route, locals, some waving the country's flag, blew whistles and screamed with joy at their hero who rode in an open fire-fighters' truck -- waving at her compatriots that lined the streets.

Mboma clinched a silver, producing one of the most eye-catching performances of the Tokyo Games last week, surging through a star-studded women's 200m field to claim silver in 21.

81 seconds, a new under-20 world record.

She is Namibia's first woman Olympic medallist and the country's second after sprinter Frankie Fredericks, a four-time Olympic silver-medallist in 1992 and 1996.

"I feel proud of being Namibian, the land of the brave," she later told a news conference.

But her victory reopened debate about track and field's complex rules regarding women born with elevated testosterone.

Fellow Namibian, 18-year-old Beatrice Masilingi, who finished sixth, also impressed by reaching the 200m final in her first major competition.

Both Mboma and Masilingi are determined as having differences in sexual development (DSD) -- or "intersex" athletes -- with naturally high testosterone levels.

Under World Athletics rules, the two sprinters' rare physiology is deemed to give them an unfair competitive advantage in track events ranging between 400m and one mile.

Neighbouring South Africa's two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya, who is also classified as a DSD athlete, failed to defend her middle-distance crown in Tokyo following a requirement to lower her testosterone level.

Related Topics

World Police Sports Water Tokyo Windhoek Independence South Africa Namibia Women Silver Olympics From Airport

Recent Stories

Convention on National Minority Day held

Convention on National Minority Day held

6 minutes ago
 National Assembly body reviews IIUI student case, ..

National Assembly body reviews IIUI student case, use of drugs in educational in ..

6 minutes ago
 Senate body for revising policies, enabling minori ..

Senate body for revising policies, enabling minorities to join civil services

6 minutes ago
 US Senate Begins Work on $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan

US Senate Begins Work on $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan

6 minutes ago
 German train drivers go on strike as wage dispute ..

German train drivers go on strike as wage dispute escalates

11 minutes ago
 President urges universities to prepare youth in I ..

President urges universities to prepare youth in IT, Artificial Intelligence fie ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.