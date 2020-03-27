UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dancing Klopp Says Liverpool Spirits Are High Despite Virus Lockdown

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:45 PM

Dancing Klopp says Liverpool spirits are high despite virus lockdown

Jurgen Klopp says the mood at Liverpool is upbeat despite the coronavirus lockdown, even admitting he has tried to copy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's dance moves to keep himself occupied

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Jurgen Klopp says the mood at Liverpool is upbeat despite the coronavirus lockdown, even admitting he has tried to copy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's dance moves to keep himself occupied.

The Premier League leaders were on the verge of their first top-flight title for 30 years when English football was suspended earlier this month.

The virus shutdown has since been extended until at least April 30 but Liverpool do not know when, or if, they will get a chance to complete the job.

Klopp said his players' spirits remained high despite the frustrations of having no football to play and praised the efforts of his backroom staff who are looking after the players' fitness.

"We spoke a couple of times, we have a really intense, big, big group chat -- the whole of Melwood (training ground) are in that," he said, speaking to the club's website by videolink from his home.

"The boys are really lively in that, the boys are just interested in what everybody is doing, comments on what everybody is doing -- if Ox is on Instagram or whatever." Midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain and his girlfriend, Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, performed a dance routine, which she posted on social media.

Teammate James Milner played up to his "boring James Milner" tag by posting a video of himself cutting his grass with a ruler and scissors.

"I didn't cut the grass but I tried the dance of Ox," said Klopp. "Not as bad as you probably think. It's very important in these times that we all show we take this situation seriously, but we are human beings." "If the boys do anything on Instagram, as long as it's in a legal frame I'm overly happy about it -- it just shows they are still cheeky and all that stuff," he added.

Klopp praised the efforts of Liverpool and other clubs in helping support more vulnerable members of the community during the current crisis.

And he urged people to abide by the lockdown.

"The only way to get football back as soon as possible, if that's what the people want, the more disciplined we are now the earlier we will get, piece by piece by piece, our life back," Klopp said. "That's how it is.""At one point we will play football again as well, 100 percent," he added. "I couldn't wish more for it because of a few really good reasons, how you can imagine. I can't wait actually, but even I have to be disciplined and I try to be as much as I can."

Related Topics

Football Social Media Job Liverpool Turkish Lira April All From Premier League Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No contacts between Riyadh and Moscow over increas ..

2 hours ago

NKATI's membership renewal date extended up to Apr ..

3 minutes ago

Brent oil dives over 7% to lowest since 2003

4 minutes ago

PTI govt's relief package to provide relief to vul ..

4 minutes ago

EU Gathers States' Requests for Paracetamol to Ens ..

4 minutes ago

Caravan of Migrant Workers Flocks Back to India's ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.