UrduPoint.com

'Dangerous' England Face Pakistan In World Cup Final But Rain Threatens

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 11, 2022 | 12:00 PM

'Dangerous' England face Pakistan in World Cup final but rain threatens

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Skipper Jos Buttler believes an "incredibly dangerous" England will be hard to beat in Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final, but Pakistan say they have "all bases covered" -- and then there's the threat of rain.

After 44 matches spanning nearly a month, the cavernous Melbourne cricket Ground will host the deciding game to determine who joins the West Indies as the only two-time winners since the tournament's inception in 2007.

Pakistan tasted victory in 2009 when they beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final, while England won it a year later with a seven-wicket win over Australia.

England will be favourites against a Pakistan side who have roared back from losing their first two matches of the tournament.

Rain could though spoil the party with a 100 percent chance of showers forecast and even severe thunderstorms.

A reserve day has been set aside on Monday but the weather is again expected to be bleak, raising the prospect of a washout and the unthinkable -- the trophy being shared.

A minimum of 10 overs per side is needed to constitute a game, compared to five during the group stages. If the match starts on Sunday but isn't finished, it will resume on Monday from where it was halted.

Assuming it all goes ahead, Buttler is confident England can finish the job after routing India by 10 wickets in the semi-finals. Resurgent Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets to earn the right to meet them.

"I think we're a good team, I think that's probably where the performance comes from," Buttler said.

"Some brilliant players in the team. When they play their best, we're a tough team to beat. Incredibly dangerous side, huge confidence in the group." England have selection decisions to make with batsman Dawid Malan and fast bowler Mark Wood missing the semi-final injured. They were replaced by Phil Salt, who was not required to bat, and Chris Jordan, who took 3-43.

"We will see how they pull up and hopefully progress to be available for selection come the final," said Buttler of Malan and Wood.

Buttler's brilliant 80 and Alex Hales's blistering 86 did the damage against India, with the South Asian giant's esteemed bowling attack having no answers.

- Who will handle the pressure? - Pakistan pace spearheads Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be tasked with blunting the in-form openers on Sunday.

Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden said that was key to the final.

"It's obvious really, isn't it -- quality fast bowling against quality batting, it's why you watch the game," said the former Australian great, who was Pakistan's batting coach at the 2021 World Cup, when they made the semi-finals, and was recruited again this year.

"But we've got four quicks that really make an impact and can create some sustainable damage inside 20 overs.

"One of the things I think India was really missing last night in the bowling department was a leg-spinning option -- really a sixth bowling option," he said on Friday.

"Our side has six genuine options and a seventh as well should it be required. So I think the bases are covered." Both teams know each other well, playing a seven-game T20 series in Pakistan ahead of the World Cup, which England won 4-3, rallying from 3-2 down.

"I think the time we had in Pakistan, it was great for the group," said Buttler.

"It's going to be an amazing occasion," he added of the final at the MCG. "It's certainly something to be relished, to be enjoyed, and I'll just encourage us to play with the same freedom." Hayden said the two teams were "even steven".

"On the day, who handles the pressure, who's got their game preparation spot on, who can handle their emotions, it's how they start and how they finish," he said.

"All those cliches of the sport, they matter in the big games."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Injured Attack Weather T20 World Australia Sri Lanka Job Melbourne Jos Progress Same Mohammad Nawaz Dawid Malan Sunday National University Afridi All From Best Asia Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first W ..

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

11 hours ago
 Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Aveng ..

Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentag ..

11 hours ago
 Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.