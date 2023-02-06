Dania Saeed wins SGA amateur Golf title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The final round of SGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2023 was played at the DHA Golf Club, which was won by the Dania Saeed.

A beautiful ending to 5th SGA ladies amateur golf championship was observed in coordination with Sindh Golf Association from February 3-5, according to a communiqué here on Monday.

From day 1st the golf course was full of ladies in action.

The competition included junior, senior and amateur golfers. In category-A first 2 position holders were two sisters; Dania Saeed as first and Abiha Saeed as second, 3rd position achieved by Sania Osama.

In category-B junior under-14 golfers Alina Fawaz Ahmed and Meher Maqbool impressed everyone with their exciting game. According to the event's gross score Alina Fawaz Ahmed won, Meher Maqbool was runner up while Eman Shaikh Ali got 3rd position.

In net scoring Yumna got 1st, Amal Shaikh Ali 2nd and Almeerah Shaikh claimed 3rd position. In senior ladies category Gross score Nida Huq got 1st and Fazlia Karim secured 2nd position.

However, in net scoring Ayesha Hamid got 1st and Maleka Majid achieved 2nd position.In the same category, Nida Huq made longest drive for 231 yards while the main event winner for longest drive Anna James Gill made 304 yards.

Meanwhile, Dr Asma Shami got recognized for Nearest to pin. Chief Guest SGA President Khurram Khan in closing ceremony said that he will soon call international golf coach to Pakistan to coach junior and female golfers.

He also appreciated the successful championship event.

Director Tournament Humera Khalid, Cheif Referee Zahid Iqbal, Dr Isma Shami, a large number of golfers and sponsors for price distribution were also present on the occasion.