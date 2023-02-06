UrduPoint.com

Dania Saeed Wins SGA Amateur Golf Title

Muhammad Rameez Published February 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Dania Saeed wins SGA amateur Golf title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The final round of SGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2023 was played at the DHA Golf Club, which was won by the Dania Saeed.

A beautiful ending to 5th SGA ladies amateur golf championship was observed in coordination with Sindh Golf Association from February 3-5, according to a communiqué here on Monday.

From day 1st the golf course was full of ladies in action.

The competition included junior, senior and amateur golfers. In category-A first 2 position holders were two sisters; Dania Saeed as first and Abiha Saeed as second, 3rd position achieved by Sania Osama.

In category-B junior under-14 golfers Alina Fawaz Ahmed and Meher Maqbool impressed everyone with their exciting game. According to the event's gross score Alina Fawaz Ahmed won, Meher Maqbool was runner up while Eman Shaikh Ali got 3rd position.

In net scoring Yumna got 1st, Amal Shaikh Ali 2nd and Almeerah Shaikh claimed 3rd position. In senior ladies category Gross score Nida Huq got 1st and Fazlia Karim secured 2nd position.

However, in net scoring Ayesha Hamid got 1st and Maleka Majid achieved 2nd position.In the same category, Nida Huq made longest drive for 231 yards while the main event winner for longest drive Anna James Gill made 304 yards.

Meanwhile, Dr Asma Shami got recognized for Nearest to pin. Chief Guest SGA President Khurram Khan in closing ceremony said that he will soon call international golf coach to Pakistan to coach junior and female golfers.

He also appreciated the successful championship event.

Director Tournament Humera Khalid, Cheif Referee Zahid Iqbal, Dr Isma Shami, a large number of golfers and sponsors for price distribution were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Same Price Khurram Khan February Event From Coach

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

25 minutes ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

1 hour ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

1 hour ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic Affairs at Libyan Foreign Min ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.