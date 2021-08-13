Danish Aziz joints Chitwan Tigers to play Nepal’s EPL

(@fidahassanain)

Danish is the second player after Shahid Afridi who will play Nepal’s Everest Premier League this year.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2021) Batsman Danish Aziz has become the second Pakistani cricketer who has joined Chitwan Tigers in Nepal’s Everest Premier League (EPL) which is due to start from September 25 to October 9 this year.

Taking to Twitter, Chitwan Tigers Director Operations Binita Chaudhary Bhattarai said, “We are excited to host Danish as our overseas player for the new season of EPL. He is touted as the future of Pakistan batting,”.

Shahid Khan Afridi was the first player to play Chitwan Tigers in EPL.

Afridi will represent Kathmandu Kings XI (KKXI) in the tournament which will be played at the Tribhuvan University cricket Ground, Kathmandu.