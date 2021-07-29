UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Danish Badminton Ace Axelsen Backs Momota To Bounce Back

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 09:18 PM

Danish badminton ace Axelsen backs Momota to bounce back

World badminton number one Kento Momota will bounce back from his shock exit at the Tokyo Games, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen said Thursday, blaming "so much pressure" on the Japanese star

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :World badminton number one Kento Momota will bounce back from his shock exit at the Tokyo Games, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen said Thursday, blaming "so much pressure" on the Japanese star.

Momota was eliminated in the first round on Wednesday night, losing to unseeded South Korean Heo Kwang-hee to end his gold medal bid after just two matches.

Momota headed into the Games carrying the host nation's expectations, despite playing only a handful of competitive matches since he recovered from career-threatening injuries from a January 2020 car crash.

Axelsen moved into the quarter-finals with a 21-16, 21-14 win over Taiwan's Wang Tzu-Wei on Thursday, but he had words of sympathy for Momota.

"I don't think anybody expected that, but we have to respect Momota has been through a lot the last two years," said Axelsen, the world number two.

"There has been so much pressure on him for obvious reasons here... Had he won the first game, he might have relaxed a little bit and he would be here still in the tournament. He'll come back for sure." Momota blamed his "weakness" after crashing out, admitting that the pressure of appearing in his first Olympics was too much for him.

Momota was not the only high-profile player to struggle in the opening round.

Number eight seed Angus Ng Ka-long of Hong Kong was eliminated by world number 59 Kevin Cordon, while Taiwanese number two seed Chou Tien-Chen scraped through against unseeded teenager Brian Yang.

"I think it's because it's the first Olympics for many players," said Axelsen, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.

"They might feel they have to go in and prove themselves, they want to get a good result, they're playing for their country. But for me, I just try to relax and enjoy the ride." Axelsen won the world title in 2017, but the Olympics provide a special motivation to lift his game, he said.

"Seeing the Olympic rings on the court does something to you," he said.

"You don't get to play many Olympics, so it would be a shame to come in there and be afraid. I'm just here to enjoy it and play my best game. So far it's been working out well for me." Axelsen was joined in the quarter-finals on Thursday by Danish compatriot Anders Antonsen, who beat Britain's Toby Penty 21-10, 21-15.

"So far so good," said Antonsen, the number three seed.

"I'm in the quarter-final now but I'm hungry for more. I'm eager to go to the semi-finals." But number seven seed Jonatan Christie was bundled out, losing 21-11, 21-9 to China's Shi Yu Qi.

"I wasn't satisfied with my performance because I made a lot of unforced errors," said Christie, who said he was playing in memory of his brother, who died of Covid-19.

Also progressing to the quarter-finals were Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, who beat Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama 21-18, 21-14, and Cordon, who beat Netherlands' Mark Caljouw 21-17, 3-21, 21-19.

China's Chen Long came from a set down to beat Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 8-21, 21-19, 21-5.

Related Topics

World China Badminton Car Died Hong Kong Tokyo Indonesia Japan North Korea Malaysia Netherlands Denmark Turkish Lira January 2017 2016 2020 Gold Olympics Bronze From Best Court

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sindh urges ulema to foster unity, ..

1 minute ago

Specialised Healthcare dept approves five developm ..

1 minute ago

Anti encroachment drive in Abbottabad will continu ..

1 minute ago

Forest fires rage near Turkish resorts, killing th ..

1 minute ago

Biden Asks Congress to Extend Moratorium on Evicti ..

6 minutes ago

Teachers regularization case: Islamabad High Court ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.