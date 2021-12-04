UrduPoint.com

Danish Badminton Ace Axelsen Powers Into Indonesia Finals

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:36 PM

Danish badminton ace Axelsen powers into Indonesia finals

Badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen inched closer to a second trophy at the three back-to-back events in Indonesia on Saturday after securing a ticket to the finals of the World Tour Finals

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen inched closer to a second trophy at the three back-to-back events in Indonesia on Saturday after securing a ticket to the finals of the World Tour Finals.

The Olympic gold medallist, who championed the Indonesia Open on the men's singles last week, dominated both sets before easily sealing a victory against India's Lakshya Sen in a 21-13, 21-11 match that lasted in 39 minutes.

The Dane will face Thailand's unseeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who knocked out Malaysia's rising star Lee Zii Jia in a two-set match 21-18, 21-18 in the semi-finals on Saturday.

In the women's singles, South Korea's An Se Young also secured a ticket to the finals after winning a 25-23, 21-17 match against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

The ticket paved the way for An to potentially win her third trophy in the back-to-back tournaments after earlier she, respectively, clinched the titles of Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open.

The 22-year-old An will play against Pusarla Venkata Sindhu from India on the finals on Sunday. She said she had no special preparation for tomorrow's match.

"I have to be ready for the final tomorrow because An is a player who is difficult to beat," she said after the match.

Sindhu secured the final ticket after winning a rubber set match beating world number three Akane Yamaguchi from Japan 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 on Saturday.

The World Tour Finals, returning to Asia for the first time in 10 months, is the season-ending of three consecutive tournaments played in strict bio-secure conditions and without spectators due to Covid-19 in Indonesia's holiday island of Bali.

