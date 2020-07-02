UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Danish Cup Final Interrupted As Fans Refuse To Keep Distance

Muhammad Rameez 33 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 02:35 PM

Danish Cup final interrupted as fans refuse to keep distance

The Danish Cup final was interrupted for almost a quarter of an hour because fans refused to comply with the social distancing rules inside the stadium, police said

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Danish Cup final was interrupted for almost a quarter of an hour because fans refused to comply with the social distancing rules inside the stadium, police said.

The two finalists, Aalborg (AaB) and SonderjyskE, were each allocated 750 tickets for the match in Esbjerg on Wednesday evening.

During the first half, "the referee had to suspend the match for up to 15 minutes, when the AaB fans refused to stay in the designated seats and huddled together in violation of the Covid rules," Sydjylland police said on Twitter.

Pictures show members of the Aalborg staff unsuccessfully encouraging their supporters to return to their designated seats.

Between 40 and 50 of the fans were expelled from the ground and put on a bus and sent back to Aalborg with a police escort.

The match resumed after 14 minutes and ended in a 2-0 victory for SonderjyskE, who won the competition for the first time.

The police also tweeted that they arrested some fans for letting off flares.

The increased crowd for the match represented a loosening of Denmark's earlier coronavirus rules limiting attendance at a football match to 500 with a minimum distance between them of two metres.

On Tuesday, the Danish government said it would allow 500 fans into each section of the stadium and that would have to keep one metre apart.

In Copenhagen, up to 10,500 fans will be able into Parken, Denmark's largest stadium which can hold 38,000, FC Copenhagen club communications manager Jes Mortensen told AFP on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Football Police Twitter Esbjerg Aalborg Denmark From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Football industry will bounce back stronger from C ..

20 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Lima, Peru in fight again ..

51 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 113 in monsoon landslides in M ..

31 seconds ago

Rs 12.3 mln recovered from fee defaulters

33 seconds ago

Philippines probes deadly police shooting of soldi ..

34 seconds ago

Most rigorous COVID-19 control in place for China' ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.