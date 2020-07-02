UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Danish Cup Final Interrupted As Fans Refuse To Keep Distance

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Danish Cup final interrupted as fans refuse to keep distance

The Danish Cup final was interrupted for almost a quarter of an hour because fans refused to comply with the social distancing rules inside the stadium, police said

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Danish Cup final was interrupted for almost a quarter of an hour because fans refused to comply with the social distancing rules inside the stadium, police said.

The two finalists, Aalborg (AaB) and SonderjyskE, were each allocated 750 tickets for the match in Esbjerg on Wednesday evening.

During the first half, "the referee had to suspend the match for up to 15 minutes, when the AaB fans refused to stay in the designated seats and huddled together in violation of the Covid rules," Sydjylland police said on Twitter.

Pictures show members of the Aalborg staff unsuccessfully encouraging their supporters to return to their designated seats.

Between 40 and 50 of the fans were expelled from the ground and put on a bus and sent back toAalborg with a police escort.

The match resumed after 14 minutes and ended in a 2-0 victory for SonderjyskE, who won the competition for the first time.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Esbjerg Aalborg From

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supp ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equi ..

2 minutes ago

More than 120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

2 minutes ago

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affec ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.